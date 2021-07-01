Left Menu

Bihar minister threatens to resign citing bureaucratic high- handedness

I do not want to remain a minister just to enjoy some facilities, Sahani told reporters at his residence.Interestingly, when asked if he had shared his grievances with the Chief Minister, Sahani replied why should I do so He would think I am taking recourse to blackmail.Sahani is known to be a trusted aide of Kumar.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:42 IST
Bihar minister threatens to resign citing bureaucratic high- handedness
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar social welfare minister Madan Sahani on Thursday threatened to resign in protest against high-handedness of bureaucrats in his department.

Sahani, who belongs to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U), alleged that he was distraught over officers concerned putting on hold transfers and postings he had approved in his capacity as a cabinet member.

''If the officers have the temerity to do so, what is the point of my remaining in my chair? I do not want to remain a minister just to enjoy some facilities'', Sahani told reporters at his residence.

Interestingly, when asked if he had shared his grievances with the Chief Minister, Sahani replied ''why should I do so? He would think I am taking recourse to blackmail''.

Sahani is known to be a trusted aide of Kumar. He was inducted into the cabinet in February this year despite having lost his Bahadurpur assembly seat in Darbhanga district in the elections last year.

Asked when did he plan to hand over his resignation letter to his boss, Sahani said ''it (the letter) is being prepared)''.

Officials in the social welfare department were not available for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021