Bihar minister threatens to resign citing bureaucratic high- handedness
I do not want to remain a minister just to enjoy some facilities, Sahani told reporters at his residence.Interestingly, when asked if he had shared his grievances with the Chief Minister, Sahani replied why should I do so He would think I am taking recourse to blackmail.Sahani is known to be a trusted aide of Kumar.
- Country:
- India
Bihar social welfare minister Madan Sahani on Thursday threatened to resign in protest against high-handedness of bureaucrats in his department.
Sahani, who belongs to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U), alleged that he was distraught over officers concerned putting on hold transfers and postings he had approved in his capacity as a cabinet member.
''If the officers have the temerity to do so, what is the point of my remaining in my chair? I do not want to remain a minister just to enjoy some facilities'', Sahani told reporters at his residence.
Interestingly, when asked if he had shared his grievances with the Chief Minister, Sahani replied ''why should I do so? He would think I am taking recourse to blackmail''.
Sahani is known to be a trusted aide of Kumar. He was inducted into the cabinet in February this year despite having lost his Bahadurpur assembly seat in Darbhanga district in the elections last year.
Asked when did he plan to hand over his resignation letter to his boss, Sahani said ''it (the letter) is being prepared)''.
Officials in the social welfare department were not available for comments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Darbhanga
- Sahani
- Nitish Kumar
- Kumar
- Bahadurpur
- Madan Sahani
ALSO READ
'Did not have any meeting with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar', says new LJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras
Union Cabinet reshuffle prime minister's prerogative: Nitish Kumar
Two LeT terrorists arrested from Hyderabad in Darbhanga railway station blast case
Two brothers from Hyderabad held in connection with Darbhanga railway station blast
Those who engineered LJP split were vengeful against Chirag as he fought against them in polls: Tejashwi Yadav's dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.