AAP fields Col Ajay Kothiyal against U'khand CM Tirath Singh Rawat in Gangotri bypolls

Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd), who recently joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will contest the Gangotri bypolls against Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:11 IST
Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd), who recently joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to contest the Gangotri bypolls against Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.. Image Credit: ANI
Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd), who recently joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will contest the Gangotri bypolls against Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Congress has fielded Vijay Pal Sajwan for the polls in the Gangotri Assembly constituency.

"If the Chief Minister contests the elections, then the AAP will definitely field Colonel Ajay Kothiyal in the bye-election in Uttarakhand," AAP state chief Dinesh Mohaniya told ANI. Tirath Singh Rawat, who is MP from Garwhal, took oath as Chief Minister in March this year replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat. Assembly polls are due in the state early next year.

The BJP had swept the elections in 2017 winning 57 seats in the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress had won 11 seats (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

