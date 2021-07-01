Left Menu

Maha: Padalkar accuses NCP workers of pelting stone at his car in Solapur

Maharashtra BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar on Thursday held NCP workers responsible for hurling a stone at his vehicle in Solapur a day before, and accused the party of suppressing the voice of the masses.He was speaking to reporters here after attending a private function.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:37 IST
He was speaking to reporters here after attending a private function. Padalkar had said on Wednesday that the car he was travelling in along with his supporters was attacked with a big stone in Solapur in the evening. The incident had occurred days after he criticised NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The BJP legislator on Thursday said he believes in democracy, while those who attacked his car don't do so. ''They are trying to suppress the voice of 'bahujan','' he alleged.

On Thursday, Padalkar, a Dhangar community leader, once against targeted Pawar saying that said he did not consider the NCP chief to be a big leader. “I don't consider Sharad Pawar a big leader,'' he said.

Padalkar is a known critic of the Pawar family. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly polls against senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is now the deputy chief minister, from the latter's home turf Baramati.

