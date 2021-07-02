Nagaland MLA dies of Covid-related complications in Delhi

Nagaland MLA Toshi Wungtung, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Delhi, died on Thursday, official sources said. He was 56.

Wungtung was also advisor to the government for Information and Public Relations, and is the second legislator from Nagaland after C M Chang to have succumbed to coronavirus.

Advertisement

He had contested the 2018 elections on a Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) ticket.

Wungtung had tested negative, but later his condition deteriorated and he was airlifted to Delhi, where he died at a private hospital around 8:20 am, the sources said.

In his condolence message, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton wrote on Twitter: ''A very sad day for us! My deepest condolences to the friends, family and supporters of Advisor Toshi Wungtung. Deeply saddened by his passing. He was a compassionate leader whose farsightedness, kind words, and deeds affected numerous lives. May his soul rest in peace!''.

The mortal remains of Wungtung will be flown to Dimapur for the funeral rites on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)