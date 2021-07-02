Maha Cong chief alleges irregularities in handing over coal supply work to pvt firm; seeks probe

Alleging irregularities in the process of selecting a private firm by the Maharashtra State Mining Corporation Ltd (MSMC) for the work of supplying coal, Congress's state unit chief Nana Patole has demanded a probe into the tendering procedure. He claimed that Rukhmai Infrastructures Private Limited has been selected for the work of washing coal and supplying it to Mahagenco (Maharashtra State Power Generation Company) although the company does not fulfil the criteria.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 26, Patole said the tender awarded to the company should be stopped immediately since there were irregularities in the process.

''Rukhmai Infrastructures was selected by the Maharashtra State Mining Corporation Ltd on May 21 this year. But as per the complaints received, the company has no network, turnover, security clearance and experience in coal washing. Similarly, the company with which Rukhmai infrastructure has a joint venture has been blacklisted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Rukhmai infrastructure was given the tender even though it doesn't fulfil any criteria.'' he said.

''The company will not be able to supply coal to Mahagenco on time, which will impact its power generation,'' he said.

Patole demanded a probe into the irregularities and also sought that the tender process be stayed.

Apart from the chief minister, Patole marked a copy to the state chief secretary and Industries Minister Subhash Desai.

The power portfolio is held by senior Congress leader Nitin Raut. A section of media had reported on Thursday that in his letter, Patole has written to the chief minister against the power department.

However, Patole said in a statement said that the letter was not against the power department, but against a tender of the MSMC, which he said is not linked to the power department. ''Such false reports were aimed at creating differences between me and my colleague Nitin Raut,'' Patole said.

