Goa to prioritise contract COVID-19 health workers in govt service: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured that the contractual health workers in the state, who served during the coronavirus pandemic, will be given priority in government services. But whenever there are posts created, we will give them priority, he said.The chief minister also said that those who worked in health sector during this crisis would be allowed to continue in their services.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-07-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 17:12 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured that the contractual health workers in the state, who served during the coronavirus pandemic, will be given priority in government services. Addressing an event here on Thursday, Sawant said that the state government will give priority to regular services to all those doctors, nurses and paramedics, who worked for the government during the pandemic.

"Whoever is working on a contract basis in the health sector including doctors, nurses, and paramedics…wherever we can accommodate them, we will do that," the chief minister said.

"I won't promise that I would get them fixed (regularised) in the government job. But whenever there are posts created, we will give them a priority," he said.

The chief minister also said that those who worked in the health sector during this crisis would be allowed to continue in their services. "There are several AYUSH doctors who were working on a minimum salary basis, their issue also will be resolved," he said.

