BJP MLA booked on rape charges in Uttarakhand

Another BJP MLA in Uttarakhand has been accused of rape by a former party colleague.

A case of rape was lodged against Jwalapur MLA Suresh Rathore at Bahadarabad police station in Haridwar on Thursday night after a lower court's order.

The legislator has been accused of rape and criminal intimidation, police said.

Rathore is the second MLA from Uttarakhand after Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi against whom such serious charges have been levelled.

