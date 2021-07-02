Left Menu

UP govt allows cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums to open from July 5

The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday allowed cinema halls, multiplexes and stadiums in Uttar Pradesh to open from July 5 while following Covid protocols.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-07-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 17:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday allowed cinema halls, multiplexes and stadiums in Uttar Pradesh to open from July 5 while following Covid protocols. Covid had affected the business of cinema hall operators. The government took this decision after considering their problems sympathetically.

Operators will have to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government in cinemas and multiplexes. If the guidelines are violated, then legal action will be taken under the Covid-19 Epidemic Act. Covid protocol will have to be followed. There will be no arrangement for food and drink in the cinema hall. Only packaged food will be provided to the visitors. Tickets will be booked online. In places where online booking is not available, tickets will be available through the window. Ticket buyers will keep a distance of six feet from each other. The entire cinema hall will be sanitized after every show.

Another major decision of the government was to set up health ATMs in villages and towns. This health ATM will have equipment and staff to measure body mass index, blood pressure, body fat, plus rate, oxygen content. Technicians will be trained to operate it. CM Adityanath took these decisions at a meeting of Team 9 on Coronavirus disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

