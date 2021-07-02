Paras unhappy over Chirag's proposed 'ashirwad yatra' from Hajipur

LJP leader Chirag Paswan's plan to launch an 'ashirwad yatra' to seek blessings of the people of Bihar from his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's pocket borough, next week, was frowned upon by his rebellious uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday.

Paras, who recently staged a political coup in the LJP leaving his nephew cornered, said Chirag should pay 'shraddhanjali' (tributes) to the party's late founder in his own Lok Sabha constituency of Jamui.

Chirag, who succeeded his father as the national president, plans to hold the 'ashirwad yatra' on Monday from Hajipur, which is currently held by Paras and which the late Paswan had represented several times.

''It is not right. Chirag should offer shraddhanjali to his father on his birth anniversary and hold other programmes in Jamui, which is his karmabhoomi (place of work),'' said an obviously miffed Paras.

''Our party will duly pay tributes to its late founder at the state headquarters here on July 5, the first birth anniversary of my brother since his death,'' he added.

Paras has recently replaced Chirag as LJP parliamentary party leader, armed with support of all other sitting MPs, and followed it up by getting elected as the ''national president'' of the breakaway faction.

Chirag has hit back with a petition before the Election Commission, alleging that Paras defied the party constitution by his acts.

The uncle-nephew duo appear to be heading for an intense tug of war. Chirag, whose camp suspects Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) of having orchestrated the rebellion, is being aggressively wooed by the opposition Grand Alliance helmed by Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD.

The Jamui MP has, so far, kept his cards close to the chest though he has expressed disappointment over the BJP's ''silence'' over the goings-on in the LJP despite his consistent support to the saffron party ever since the party became a part of the NDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)