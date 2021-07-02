Left Menu

Biden says U.S. job growth tied to rescue plan but more work needed to boost vaccinations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:33 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said the nation's job growth is a direct result of the COVID-19 rescue plan passed earlier this year but that more work is needed to increase the rate of vaccination and get more people back to work.

Biden, speaking after the Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday showed tentative signs that a worker shortage could be starting to ease, said the nation must invest in infrastructure and other areas to continue its economic progress.

