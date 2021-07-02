Left Menu

Bleeding to debt: Rahul on report that half of India's working population credit active

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:25 IST
Bleeding to debt: Rahul on report that half of India's working population credit active
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed concern over a report that half of the country's working population of 400 millions are credit active.

''Bleeding to debt,'' he tweeted, along with a media report on the findings by Credit Information Company (CIC).

According to the CIC report, half of the country's working population of 400 millions are credit active, having at least one loan or credit card, as of January 2021.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been critical of the government's handling of the economy and have alleged that a large number of people have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021