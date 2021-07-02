Karnataka Minister Sriramulu distances himself from aide after arrest for misusing CM's son's name

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Friday distanced himself from his alleged close aide Rajanna, a day after his arrest on a complaint by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son and BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra that he had misused his name and cheated people.

Rajanna (40) was arrested from a hotel here by the Central Crime Branch sleuths on Thursday for allegedly cheating some people after convincing them he was close to Vijayendra, police said.

After questioning him in detail, his voice sample was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for matching with the audio clippings available, police said on Friday.

They added that he was later allowed to go with an instruction that he will have to appear before the investigation officer whenever he is summoned.

Reacting to the development, Sriramulu told reporters, ''Raju (Rajanna) is known to me but he is not my personal assistant.I will speak to the Chief Minister and Vijayendra.'' He insisted that he is not aware of 'anything' related to Rajanna and his dealings.

''Since the matter is under investigation, it will be inappropriate for me to speak on this issue but no one should misuse anyone's name,'' Sriramulu said.

The Minister said he got to know about Rajanna's arrest from the media and added that he would comment after the investigation is completed.

''I am not the person who protects culprits. Let the investigation be over,'' he added.

When asked what was Rajanna's job in his office, Sriramulu said he (Rajanna) was never assigned any official work and he was only known to him.

The Minister also said the matter came to his notice only after the arrest.

''If I knew beforehand, I would have sat with Vijayendra and sorted out things.Vijayendra too did not tell me.Somewhere there was miscommunication,'' Sriramulu said.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra tweeted on Friday asking people to be careful with those who misused his and the minister's name.

''It has come to my knowledge that a person has misused my name on many occasions to cheat people and has received money by luring them with false promises.As soon as it came to my notice, I lodged a police complaint and requested to take appropriate action as per the law.'' He requested everyone to exercise caution and beware of such fraudulent people and immediately bring to his attention if they come across any such incidents of fraudsters trying to misuse his name by making false promises.

Meanwhile, police sources said Rajanna had 'good contacts' with some contractors and officers.

Taking a potshot at the BJP government in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the development shows Sriramulu supports those who take bribes.

''If he is taking bribes in the name of Sriramulu, Vijayendra and others, it shows that they have knowledge about what's going on,'' Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Demanding investigation into the case, the Congress veteran said this incident proved that no work will happen without paying bribes in the BJP government.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

