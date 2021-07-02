Monsoon session of Parliament from July 19 to Aug 13

The Monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 19 and will continue till August 13, an official communication said on Friday.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha issued official orders about the convening of the Monsoon session from July 19.

''The Sixth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 19th July, 2021. Subject to exigencies of government business, the Session is likely to conclude on Friday, the 13th August, 2021,'' a Lok Sabha communication said. ''The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, 19 July 2021, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, 13 August 2021,'' a Rajya Sabha official order said. Officials said the monsoon session is expected to follow Covid protocols which include maintaining social distancing, though both houses will sit simultaneously.

According to latest data, 444 members from Lok Sabha and 218 rom Rajya Sabha have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

The session in total will have about 19 sittings, Rajya Sabha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)