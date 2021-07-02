Left Menu

Noted aeronautical scientist Sudhindra Haldodderi dies at 61

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:49 IST
Noted aeronautical scientist Sudhindra Haldodderi dies at 61
Noted aeronautical scientist Dr Sudhindra Haldodderi, who popularised science among Kannada speaking people, died at a private hospital here where he was admitted after a massive heart attack on Friday, family sources said.

The demise occurred on the day when the Kannada Pustaka Pradhikara announced Haldodderi's name for the Dr Anupama Niranjana Medical and Science Writing Award.

An IIT-Madras grad, the 61-year-old scientist had served in the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru.

Mourning his demise, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa prayed for his soul to rest in peace and strength to the family to bear the loss.

Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri too condoled the demise of scientist-journalist Haldodderi.

In a press release, Kageri described the scientist as a profound thinker with a scientific temperament and a prolific writer who enabled the people to develop scientific bent of mind.

''The death of Sudhindra Haldodderi is a big loss to both the field of Science as well as journalism.The void is difficult to fill,'' the speaker added.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said he was deeply saddened to learn the news about the demise of Dr Haldodderi.

Many ministers, former chief ministers, eminent leaders and people in the field of science paid homage to the departed soul.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

