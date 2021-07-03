Left Menu

Soccer-Peru move into Copa semi with penalties win over Paraguay

Peru beat Paraguay 4-3 on penalties to move into the Copa America semi-finals on Friday following an action-packed match that ended 3-3 after 90 minutes. The victory means Peru will meet the winner of Friday's later game between Chile and reigning champions Brazil in the semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2021 05:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 05:08 IST
Soccer-Peru move into Copa semi with penalties win over Paraguay

Peru beat Paraguay 4-3 on penalties to move into the Copa America semi-finals on Friday following an action-packed match that ended 3-3 after 90 minutes. Gustavo Gomez put Paraguay ahead in the 10th minutes but two goals from Gianluca Lapadula gave Peru the upper hand before Gomez was sent off on the stroke of half time.

Junior Alonso equalised for Paraguay nine minutes into the second half only for Yoshimar Yotun’s 80th minute shot to be deflected past Antony Silva. Just when it looked like that would be it, Paraguay equalised again in the final minute through Gabriel Avalos, moments after Peru’s Andre Carrillo had been shown a red card. The victory means Peru will meet the winner of Friday's later game between Chile and reigning champions Brazil in the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global
3
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
4
Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG study

Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021