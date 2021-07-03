Soccer-Peru move into Copa semi with penalties win over Paraguay

Peru beat Paraguay 4-3 on penalties to move into the Copa America semi-finals on Friday following an action-packed match that ended 3-3 after 90 minutes. Gustavo Gomez put Paraguay ahead in the 10th minutes but two goals from Gianluca Lapadula gave Peru the upper hand before Gomez was sent off on the stroke of half time.

Junior Alonso equalised for Paraguay nine minutes into the second half only for Yoshimar Yotun’s 80th minute shot to be deflected past Antony Silva. Just when it looked like that would be it, Paraguay equalised again in the final minute through Gabriel Avalos, moments after Peru’s Andre Carrillo had been shown a red card. The victory means Peru will meet the winner of Friday's later game between Chile and reigning champions Brazil in the semi-finals.

