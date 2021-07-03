Trade, industry welcome lockdown relaxations, thank TN CM

The local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for announcing relaxations in Covid-inducted lockdown in all the districts from July 5.

In a statement, the Chamber president C Balasubramanian appreciated the initiatives taken by Stalin to control Covid-19 spread and also ease the lockdown in phases, which was helping everybody earn their livelihood and also facilitate economic revival.

The functioning of shopping complex and malls from 9 AM to 8 PM, re-opening of textile and jewellery shops and operation of public transport with 50 per cent passenger capacity were welcome, he said.

