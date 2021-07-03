Left Menu

Trade, industry welcome lockdown relaxations, thank TN CM

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 03-07-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 15:10 IST
  Country:
  India

The local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for announcing relaxations in Covid-inducted lockdown in all the districts from July 5.

In a statement, the Chamber president C Balasubramanian appreciated the initiatives taken by Stalin to control Covid-19 spread and also ease the lockdown in phases, which was helping everybody earn their livelihood and also facilitate economic revival.

The functioning of shopping complex and malls from 9 AM to 8 PM, re-opening of textile and jewellery shops and operation of public transport with 50 per cent passenger capacity were welcome, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

