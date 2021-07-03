Left Menu

Rape accused found dead at Baghpat jail

Meanwhile, on receiving the information, relatives of the dead reached the post-mortem house located at Baghpat District Hospital, alleging that Sushil died due to harassment by police and the negligence of the jail administration.His family members demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 03-07-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 19:49 IST
A rape accused lodged in a temporary jail here died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. Though the jail administration termed it a suicide, relatives of the dead have demanded a high-level probe, calling it an outcome of police harassment. According to jailor Ravinder Kumar, Sushil, a resident of a village under the Chandinagar police station area, was found hanging in a bathroom at 4 am on Saturday. He said Sushil was brought to the jail two days ago and was in a state of depression. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said. Meanwhile, on receiving the information, relatives of the dead reached the post-mortem house located at Baghpat District Hospital, alleging that Sushil died due to harassment by police and the negligence of the jail administration.

His family members demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. Sushil was accused of raping an eight-year-old girl.

