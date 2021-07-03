Left Menu

PM Modi interacts with BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu, which had gone to assembly polls recently. State BJP president L Murugan was also part of the meeting. In a tweet, Modi said Interacted with BJP4Tamilnadu President MuruganTNBJP and the Party MLAs from Tamil Nadu - Nainar Nagenthran, VanathiBJP, MRGandhiNGL and cksaraswathi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu, which had gone to assembly polls recently. An ally of the AIADMK, it won four seats in the 234-member assembly. State BJP president L Murugan was also part of the meeting. In a tweet, Modi said ''Interacted with @BJP4Tamilnadu President @Murugan_TNBJP and the Party MLAs from Tamil Nadu - Nainar Nagenthran, @VanathiBJP, @MRGandhiNGL and @ck_saraswathi. They shared their vision for the development of Tamil Nadu. Best wishes for their future endeavours.''

