PM Modi interacts with BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu, which had gone to assembly polls recently. State BJP president L Murugan was also part of the meeting. In a tweet, Modi said Interacted with BJP4Tamilnadu President MuruganTNBJP and the Party MLAs from Tamil Nadu - Nainar Nagenthran, VanathiBJP, MRGandhiNGL and cksaraswathi.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu, which had gone to assembly polls recently. An ally of the AIADMK, it won four seats in the 234-member assembly. State BJP president L Murugan was also part of the meeting. In a tweet, Modi said ''Interacted with @BJP4Tamilnadu President @Murugan_TNBJP and the Party MLAs from Tamil Nadu - Nainar Nagenthran, @VanathiBJP, @MRGandhiNGL and @ck_saraswathi. They shared their vision for the development of Tamil Nadu. Best wishes for their future endeavours.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Tamil Nadu
- @VanathiBJP
- Modi
- PTI KR ANB
- Nainar Nagenthran
- Party
- L Murugan
ALSO READ
Central government committed to providing Covid vaccination free to everyone: PM Modi.
PM Modi launches crash course to skill, upskill over one lakh 'Covid warriors'
PM Modi launches crash course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers
PM Modi launches crash course to skill, upskill over one lakh 'Covid warriors'
Experts have designed customised crash course, it will be completed in 2-3 months & train people to combat Covid:PM Modi.