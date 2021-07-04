Biden says uncertain who is behind latest ransomware attack
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 01:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. government's "initial thinking" is that Russian hackers were not behind a sophisticated ransomware attack that hit hundreds of American businesses, President Joe Biden said Saturday.
Biden said "we're not certain" who is behind the attack. "The initial thinking was it was not the Russian government but we're not sure yet," he said.
Advertisement
Biden said he had directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate, and the United States will respond if they determine Russia is to blame.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Argentine lab makes first half million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine
'Apocalyptic' heat wave scorches U.S. Southwest again
Golf-Bland, Henley share halfway lead at U.S. Open
Golf-Feuding Koepka, DeChambeau avoid heavyweight pairing at U.S. Open
Swimming-Lochte out, Murphy seeing double at U.S. Olympic trials