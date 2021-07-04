Left Menu

Biden says uncertain who is behind latest ransomware attack

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 01:18 IST
Biden says uncertain who is behind latest ransomware attack
US president Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. government's "initial thinking" is that Russian hackers were not behind a sophisticated ransomware attack that hit hundreds of American businesses, President Joe Biden said Saturday.

Biden said "we're not certain" who is behind the attack. "The initial thinking was it was not the Russian government but we're not sure yet," he said.

Biden said he had directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate, and the United States will respond if they determine Russia is to blame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India
4
The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID symptoms. Here’s what to look out for

The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID sy...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021