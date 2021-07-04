Left Menu

Met BJP's Ashish Shelar at social gatherings, but people spreading rumours: Sanjay Raut

Issuing clarification on his alleged meeting with BJP leader Ashish Shelar, senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said people 'who don't like him' are spreading rumours ahead of Maharashtra Assembly session.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-07-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 15:28 IST
Met BJP's Ashish Shelar at social gatherings, but people spreading rumours: Sanjay Raut
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Issuing clarification on his alleged meeting with BJP leader Ashish Shelar, senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said people 'who don't like him' are spreading rumours ahead of Maharashtra Assembly session. "I've met Ashish at social gatherings. Maharashtra's politics is not like that of India and Pakistan. Despite political differences, we're cordial. People who don't like me are spreading rumours ahead of tomorrow's Assembly session," said Raut.

He said such rumours don't affect politics or destabilise the government. "Such rumours will not affect the Maharashtra government and would rather bring the leaders of the three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress) together," he added.

Later he also took to Twitter and shared a couplet against the 'backdrop of uncertainty over the fate of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra' that read, "Humari afvaao ke dhuuhe vahi se udate hai, jaha hamare naam se aag lag jati hai". He added that the opposition BJP should allow the two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature to function smoothly if it has the interest of the state's people in mind. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021