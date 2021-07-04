Met BJP's Ashish Shelar at social gatherings, but people spreading rumours: Sanjay Raut

Issuing clarification on his alleged meeting with BJP leader Ashish Shelar, senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said people 'who don't like him' are spreading rumours ahead of Maharashtra Assembly session. "I've met Ashish at social gatherings. Maharashtra's politics is not like that of India and Pakistan. Despite political differences, we're cordial. People who don't like me are spreading rumours ahead of tomorrow's Assembly session," said Raut.

He said such rumours don't affect politics or destabilise the government. "Such rumours will not affect the Maharashtra government and would rather bring the leaders of the three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress) together," he added.

Later he also took to Twitter and shared a couplet against the 'backdrop of uncertainty over the fate of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra' that read, "Humari afvaao ke dhuuhe vahi se udate hai, jaha hamare naam se aag lag jati hai". He added that the opposition BJP should allow the two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature to function smoothly if it has the interest of the state's people in mind. (ANI)

