Rashtriya Janata Dal celebrates silver jubilee year, Lalu Prasad to deliver speech on July 5

By Ashoke Raj The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is celebrating the silver jubilee year of the party. As part of the celebrations, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav will deliver a political speech to party workers on July 5 after many years.

On the foundation day of the party, RJD prepared the schedule. The programme began at 2 pm today and party workers can join via the digital platform. "After many years, Lalu Prasad Yadav will deliver a speech digitally (Facebook) on the party's foundation day. He will join from Delhi," RJD sources said.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is out on bail and his health is not keeping well. But party workers demanded having an interaction with Lalu Yadav. Lalu refused to meet due to health reasons, but he would deliver a speech on the party's foundation day on July 5," RJD spokesperson said. The RJD will begin the silver jubilee (Rajat Jayanti Samaroh) from today, as per the schedule prepared by the party."Tejashwi Yadav inaugurated the silver jubilee celebrations at 2 pm today and prepared to deliver a political speech, followed by the party's state chief by 4:30 pm today." RJD social media said.Most interestingly, the RJD will also celebrate the birth anniversary of former Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan on July 5.

Chirag Paswan had earlier announced that Lok Janshakti Party will undertake a big Aashirwaad Yatra in Bihar in connection with Ram Vilas Paswan birth anniversary. It was a coincidence that LJP's Chirag Paswan is doing a big Aashirwaad yatra in Bihar on the birth anniversary of his father late Ram Vilas Paswan. But it is too early to speculate about an alliance between the two young leaders in Bihar. There is no doubt that during the political upheaval in the LJP family these days, both the young leaders Tejashwi and Chirag have come closer. (ANI)

