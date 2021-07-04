'C' in Congress stands for cunning: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday hit out at the Congress for accusing her party of having a tacit understanding with the BJP, saying the 'C' in its name stands for ''cunning''.

Reacting to her remarks, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said every voter in Uttar Pradesh is saying that the BSP is the spokesperson of the BJP and Mayawati should ''accept this truth''.

In the past, both the BSP and the Congress have accused each other of having a tacit understanding with the ruling BJP.

In November last year, Mayawati had said the BSP would never enter into an alliance with the BJP for any polls as their ideologies were ''opposite''.

In a series of tweets in Hindi on Sunday, Mayawati said, ''The Congress, which is running on oxygen in Uttar Pradesh, says that the B in BSP stands for BJP. This is highly objectionable as the B in BSP stands for Bahujan, which comprises of SCs, STs, OBCs and religious minorities. Since their numbers are high, they are called Bahujan.'' ''The C in Congress actually stands for 'cunning' party which left Bahujans helpless and made them slaves despite forming governments at the Centre and in states for a long time due to their votes. Eventually, the BSP was formed and at that time the BJP was not in power at the Centre or in the states,'' she said.

Mayawati alleged that as long as the Congress, the BJP or the Samajwadi Party are in power in Uttar Pradesh, no election can be held in a free and fair manner.

When the BSP was in power, all elections, big or small, were held in a free and fair manner, she said.

Reacting to Mayawati's remarks, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh tweeted, ''Each and every voter of the state is saying that the BSP is the spokesperson of the BJP and Mayawati should accept this truth.''

