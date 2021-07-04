Left Menu

West Bengal post poll violence: NHRC team to visit Malda, Murshidabad on July 6

Vice-chairman of National Commission for Minorities Atif Rasheed and a member of the team constituted by the National Human Rights Commission will investigate the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 23:04 IST
West Bengal post poll violence: NHRC team to visit Malda, Murshidabad on July 6
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-chairman of National Commission for Minorities Atif Rasheed and a member of the team constituted by the National Human Rights Commission will investigate the post-poll violence in West Bengal. Rasheed will visit the affected areas in Malda and Murshidabad. He will be there in the state from July 6 to July 9.

" I will be in West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday and will visit Malda And Murshidabad to investigate post-poll violence," Rasheed said. On his visit to the state on June 29, Rasheed had alleged that he was attacked in Jadavpur when the NHRC team went to the state to investigate the post-poll violence attacked here.

Earlier, on June 21, the NHRC chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra has constituted a committee headed by former Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain to enquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The inquiry was ordered in accordance with the orders of the High Court of Calcutta, NHRC officials said. As per the orders of the High Court, the NHRC Committee shall examine all cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, complaints about which have already been received in the National Human Rights Commission or which may be received.

A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas after several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021