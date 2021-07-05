Left Menu

MPSC aspirant's suicide: BJP Rajya Sabha MP attacks Maha govt

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-07-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:54 IST
MPSC aspirant's suicide: BJP Rajya Sabha MP attacks Maha govt
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Monday attacked the Maharashtra government over the suicide of an MPSC aspirant in Pune some days ago and said the ruling dispensation must quickly come up with a solution to complete the examination process so that rightful candidates can be appointed.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission aspirant Swapnil Lonkar, who had cleared the preliminary and main examinations for the year 2019, had hanged himself in his home in Hadapsar in Pune on June 30 over delay in the final interview due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Attacking the Uddhav Thackeray government, the BJP leader, addressing a press conference here, said, ''If you are conducting MPSC exams, then appoint those who get selected. It was unfortunate that this person was waiting for an interview to take place for two years. This government as well as the earlier government are responsible for this situation,'' he said.

On the Maratha quota issue, he said the state government must announce some positive measures in the monsoon session of the legislature that began on Monday, failing which community members would begin organizing silent marches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021