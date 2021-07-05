Left Menu

Ruthless and callous government: Mehbooba on Stan Swamy's death

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed shock over the death of 84-year-old tribal activist Stan Swamy, saying a ruthless and callous government deprived him of dignity and has blood on its hands.Deeply disturbed by the passing away of 84 year old tribal activist Stan Swamy. Absolutely shocked appalled.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 16:41 IST
Ruthless and callous government: Mehbooba on Stan Swamy's death
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed shock over the death of 84-year-old tribal activist Stan Swamy, saying a ''ruthless and callous" government deprived him of dignity and has blood on its hands.

"Deeply disturbed by the passing away of 84 year old tribal activist Stan Swamy. A ruthless & callous government that deprived him of dignity even while he was alive has blood on its hands. Absolutely shocked & appalled. May his soul rest in peace," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, died on Monday, an official of a hospital where he was being treated informed the Bombay High Court.

Swamy, 84, died at 1.30 pm, Dr Ian D'Souza, director of the Holy Family Hospital in suburban Bandra, told the HC's division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar.

The tribal rights activist was admitted to the private hospital on May 29 from Taloja prison following the Bombay High Court order on a petition filed by him, seeking medical attention as he was then suffering from COVID-19 and Parkinson's disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021