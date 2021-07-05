Ruthless and callous government: Mehbooba on Stan Swamy's death

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed shock over the death of 84-year-old tribal activist Stan Swamy, saying a ''ruthless and callous" government deprived him of dignity and has blood on its hands.

"Deeply disturbed by the passing away of 84 year old tribal activist Stan Swamy. A ruthless & callous government that deprived him of dignity even while he was alive has blood on its hands. Absolutely shocked & appalled. May his soul rest in peace," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, died on Monday, an official of a hospital where he was being treated informed the Bombay High Court.

Swamy, 84, died at 1.30 pm, Dr Ian D'Souza, director of the Holy Family Hospital in suburban Bandra, told the HC's division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar.

The tribal rights activist was admitted to the private hospital on May 29 from Taloja prison following the Bombay High Court order on a petition filed by him, seeking medical attention as he was then suffering from COVID-19 and Parkinson's disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)