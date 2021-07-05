Left Menu

Slamming centre, Lalu Prasad Yadav says inflation, unemployment broke backs of people

In his address at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), party president Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed the Centre and said that inflation and unemployment have broken the backs of people.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:28 IST
RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In his address at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), party president Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed the Centre and said that inflation and unemployment have broken the backs of people. Addressing the public, Yadav said, "RJD's future is bright. I have seen five Prime Ministers and helped them become so. I was made Union Minister but was not cared for. We will take the nation forward in the coming days. Inflation and unemployment have broken the backs of people."

"I want to convince people that we are not going to step back. We will not break. My rule was for the welfare of poor people. Farmers, youth, students and party members should undergo regular training. People believe that RJD will bring an end to ongoing problems," said the RJD chief. Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi inaugurated party's foundation day on the completion of 25 years today.

Yesterday, the RJD spokesperson said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav is out on bail and his health is not keeping well. But party workers demanded having an interaction with Lalu Yadav. Lalu refused to meet due to health reasons, but he would deliver a speech on the party's foundation day on July 5." Most interestingly, RJD also marked the birth anniversary of former Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan today.

Chirag Paswan had earlier announced that Lok Janshakti Party will undertake a big Aashirwaad Yatra in Bihar in connection with Ram Vilas Paswan birth anniversary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

