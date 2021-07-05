Maha: 12 suspended MLAs of BJP meet governor seeking his intervention

The twelve MLAs of the BJP, who were suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for one year earlier in the day for allegedly misbehaving with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking his intervention and complained against the MVA government for ''trampling upon democracy''.

The MLAs led by Ashish Shelar, chief whip of the BJP in the state legislature, submitted a memorandum denying ''wrong'' allegations of misbehavior with the presiding officer.

Advertisement

The twelve MLAs were suspended for one year after the state government accused them of ''misbehaving'' with Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

''Members of MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) misbehaved and put the blame on us,'' the memorandum said requesting the governor to intervene in the matter.

''Several issues in the OBC resolution moved in the Assembly were not going to help in restoring the political quota for the community. We wanted to speak on the issue but we were not allowed,'' it said. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis termed the suspension of MLAs ''manufactured''.

''We have been exposing the government's misdeeds due to which it wanted to reduce our numbers on the floor of the House,'' he said. Earlier in the day, NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik accused the BJP members of misbehaving with Bhaskar Jadhav and the state Assembly was adjourned four times over the issue.

The House was initially adjourned for 10 minutes after Jadhav put to vote the resolution urging the Centre to provide 2011 census data to enable the State Backward Class Commission to prepare empirical data of the OBC population, in a bid to restore political reservations for its members in local bodies.

Some BJP members, including Girish Mahajan and Sanjay Kute, climbed the Speaker's podium and argued with the Chair.

Later, after the House reassembled, minister Nawab Malik and Shiv Sena member Sunil Prabhu demanded that action be taken against the opposition members for their behaviour with Jadhav. ''What happened in your chamber is not right,'' Malik said addressing Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

The motion to suspend the MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote. ''Today is a black day for me. Abusive words were directed at me. Some people are saying I made uncharitable remarks. Let there be a probe into it after checking the CCTV footage. If I have used any inappropriate language, I am ready to face any punishment,'' Jadhav had told the Assembly. Talking to reporters outside the House, Malik alleged that the BJP members had ''gheraoed'' Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber and used abusive words.

He claimed that Fadnavis also broke his mike. PTI MR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)