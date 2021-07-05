Left Menu

Bangladesh PM Hasina gifts 2,600 kg mangoes to Modi as 'memento of friendship'

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 20:23 IST
Bangladesh PM Hasina gifts 2,600 kg mangoes to Modi as 'memento of friendship'
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gifted 2,600 kg of the Haribhanga variety of mangoes to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as a ''memento of friendship''.

A truck carrying 260 cartons of mangoes crossed the Bangladesh-India border through the Benapole port in Jessore on Sunday afternoon, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

The mangoes are a ''memento of friendship'' between the two countries, Deputy Commissioner of Benapole Customs House Anupam Chakma was quoted as saying in the report.

The mangoes are of the Haribhanga variety grown in Rangpur region, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Haribhanga mangoes are round in shape, highly fleshy, fibreless and typically weigh 200 to 400 grams.

First secretary (political) of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Md Samiul Quader, received the mangoes, which are also for President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) news agency.

Mango diplomacy has been a tradition in Indian subcontinental politics. Former Pakistani presidents Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf were among the dignitaries who presented the Indian government with mangoes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021