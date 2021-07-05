TDP chief making baseless allegations, says YSRCP on Krishna water dispute

In the ongoing Krishna river water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, YSRCP spokesperson Eada Rajasekhar Reddy on Monday slammed Andhra Pradesh opposition party TDP on Monday and alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in making baseless allegations. YSRCP denied the allegations of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that YSRCP and TRS party of Telangana are colluded and playing the drama of disputing on Krishna River waters. YSRCP spokesperson Eada Rajasekhar Reddy slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu that he is the 'dirtiest politician who can make any wild allegations without any basis'.

He suggested Chandrababu Naidu shouldn't take initiative as a responsible leader of the opposition and talk to Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat. "Chandrababu is making irresponsible statements easily by sitting in Hyderabad", Reddy said. Reddy reminded that Andhra Pradesh CM has written to PM and Union Jal Shakti Minister in this regard. Rajasekhar Reddy said that the Telangana government is calling Andhra Pradesh projects on Rayalaseema region as illegal which is not correct. He said that the lift irrigation projects are in the legal limits only. "On the other hand, the Telangana government is generating power from projects on Krishna River that are not within their rights as per the Krishna tribunal (Krishna River Management Board). The right of generating power from those projects is under certain limitations and conditions only and Telangana is ignoring that", he said. Rajasekhar Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh government is not denying any rightful share of Telangana but they should be within the limits prescribed by the Krishna tribunal.

While responding to YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy making allegations on some senior bureaucrats being involved in the Amaravati land scam, Rajasekhar Reddy said that our party has been saying from the beginning that when YSRCP was in opposition, they have been raising the issue. "Amaravati land scam is the biggest land scam that was carried out by cheating especially Dalits. They (the then TDP government) had cheated 'Dalits. They had threatened and forcefully grabbed the assigned lands, which are not supposed to be taken by the government. Our MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy had produced all the documents earlier. Now he got new information and he has asked the government to inquire into depth and make all those persons responsible who are involved in grabbing of Dalits lands", the spokesperson said.

"Our concern is to protect all the people in the Amaravati villages -- Dalits, backward classes or even forward classes. The land should be given to the respective landowners, from whom the then government has taken illegally and forcefully. The same thing was produced by our MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. We request the authorities to take into consideration, please respond and held the officials responsible and take appropriate action", Reddy said. "Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has been into a legal fight over an alleged Amaravati land scam. Yesterday, he released a video alleging that the then TDP government had used some real estate businessmen to threaten farmers of the Amaravati region, who in turn sold their lands to them. The MLA alleged that TDP leaders and their 'benamis' had bought lands from them", YSRCP said. (ANI)

