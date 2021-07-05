Is RSS ideology not responsible for radicalization, asks Owaisi on Bhagwat's lynching remarks

A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warned people that those who are engaging in lynching are going against Hindutva, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that Bhagwat accepted that the majority community has been radicalised due to RSS and Hindutva ideology, and held them responsible for radicalisation. "I want to ask him (Mohan Bhagwat) if he has accepted that the majority community has been radicalized due to RSS and Hindutva ideology? Is RSS and Hindutva ideology not responsible for radicalization?" said Owaisi while speaking to ANI on Bhagwat's remark on lynching.

He further alleged that Hindutva does not talk about unity since it is an exclusive ideology that is followed by the 'RSS and Mohan Bhagwat'. Owaisi said, "Hindutva doesn't talk about unity. India's Constitution talks about unity, it has inclusiveness. Hindutva is an exclusive ideology, which is being followed by RSS & Mohan Bhagwat, how there can be unity?"

Meanwhile, welcoming Bhagwat's remarks, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that if an organisation like the RSS that believes in the caste system wants to break the boundaries of religion, then it is good. "Mohan Bhagwat's statement that the DNA of all the people living in India is the same, if Bhagwat ji is changing his heart, we welcome him. If an organization that believes in the caste system wants to break the boundaries of religion, then it is a good thing," said the NCP leader.

Owaisi's remarks came a day after Bhagwat said that those indulging in mob lynching are against Hindutva, asserting that the law should punish them without any partiality. "Cow is a holy animal but those who are indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality," said Bhagwat addressing at the launch of the book 'The Meetings of Minds: A Bridging Initiative, written by Dr Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmed', here today.

He had said, "the concept of Hindu-Muslim unity is misquoted because there is no difference between them as it has been proven that we are the descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years. People of India have the same DNA." Speaking at an event organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which is the Muslim wing of the RSS, Bhagwat said there can never be any dominance of either Hindus or Muslims. "There can only be the dominance of Indians," Bhagwat said.

Explaining the impact of politics on unity, he said that politics cannot unite people but it can be used as a weapon to distort unity. "There are some works that politics can't do. Politics can't unite people. Politics can't become a tool to unite people but can become a weapon to distort unity, said the RSS chief.

"Hindu-Muslim unity is deceptive because we believe that we are all one, we are not two. I have heard a story of Prophet Hazrat Musa where he said that one cannot achieve anything by hurting someone's sentiments," said Bhagwat. He had urged Muslims not to get "trapped in the cycle of fear" that Islam is in danger in India.

"But the so-called people of our country have instilled fear in the mind of the Muslims that if you live in harmony with the Sangh, your religion is in danger. If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then the person is not Hindu. By saying this, one can become famous in the country, but he will not be considered as a Hindu after that," the RSS chief had said. (ANI)

