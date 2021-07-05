Assam CM for procedural simplification in govt mechanism

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday stressed the need to eliminate red-tapism and bring about procedural simplification in government mechanism to take the government closer to people.

He also called for doing away with the old file management system and ensure speedy disposal of files.

The chief minister was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop organised for senior government officers, starting from the Secretary level to the Chief Secretary, on Ways and means to enhance the efficiency of government machinery.

Sarma directed the officials to come up with a roadmap for expeditious disposal of files and bring in a system that effectively eliminates red-tapism.

Systematic reforms in governance should be the goal, Sarma said, urging the officers to do away with the archaic file management system.

He further said the government machinery should work with utmost commitment for fulfilling the aspirations of the people as when peoples wishes are not met, frustration with the system creeps in, which leads to anarchy and agitation.

Keeping this in view, the workshop was organised to bring in systematic reform to take the government closer to people and to ensure effective implementation of government schemes, he added.

The chief minister also stressed on speedy implementation of the e-office management system at Janata Bhawan (the state secretariat) and district offices, along with developing a better work environment.

Outlining the priority of his government, the chief minister said the next five years should be the beginning of a new era in Assam and everyone should work collectively to make it one of the top five states of the country.

Threadbare discussion on matters related to administrative reform, financial reform, and implementation of government schemes took place during the workshop, with ministers also sharing their experience for timely intervention.

