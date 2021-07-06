Left Menu

PM Modi greets Dalai Lama on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Dalai Lama to convey greetings to the Tibetan spiritual leader on his 86th birthday. The 14th Dalai Lama has made India his home since fleeing China in 1959.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 13:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Dalai Lama to convey greetings to the Tibetan spiritual leader on his 86th birthday. The 14th Dalai Lama has made India his home since fleeing China in 1959.

''Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life,'' Modi said.

