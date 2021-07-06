Case against RSS leader: BJP delegation seeks Rajasthan Governor's intervention

A BJP delegation on Tuesday met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, seeking his intervention over an FIR against a senior RSS leader in a graft case involving the alleged demand of Rs 20 crore ''commission'' from a firm engaged in door-to-door garbage collection here.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked RSS leader Nimbaram in the case, under which it had arrested suspended Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor Somya Gurjar’s husband Rajaram Gurjar and a representative of BVG company.

The case was lodged after a video clip surfaced on social media, in which Rajaram Gurjar and the company representative are allegedly seen engaged in a conversation related to the Rs 20 crore ''commission'' from the firm for getting its payment released from the municipal body.

RSS regional pracharak Nimbaram is also seen sitting with them in the video.

The BJP delegation led by Satish Poonia alleged that the case against Nimbaram was lodged to ''tarnish the image of a nationalist organisation to divert attention from real issues''.

''There is no complainant and despite that a case was registered and the leader of the organisation was named in the FIR,'' Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said.

They demanded from the Governor that the file of the case against the RSS leader be called, he get a legal examination done and issue instructions to the state government, Rathore told reporters at the party office. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, former BJP state president Arun Chaturvedi and other leaders were also present.

