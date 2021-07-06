Left Menu

After COVID, UK government will focus on jobs, investment and innovation - PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:16 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet of ministers on Tuesday that their focus must shift to delivering job, investment and innovation as the country emerges from the pandemic.

In a briefing summarising the contents of Johnson's comments in the cabinet meeting, his spokesman told reporters: "He concluded by saying that the topics discussed at today's cabinet - jobs, investment and innovation - would be the core focus of the government as we emerge from this pandemic."

