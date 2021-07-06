Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution for creation of legislative council

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:06 IST
West Bengal Assembly passes resolution for creation of legislative council
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting an Ad-hoc committee report that favoured the creation of a legislative council, amid opposition by the BJP.

The resolution - 'Consideration of report of the ad hoc committee to examine the recommendation for creation of a Legislative council' -- was moved by state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee under Rule 169 of the Procedures of Conduct of Business of the House.

Voting was duly held, with 196 of the 265 members present in the House supporting the creation of the council and 69 opposing it.

The BJP legislative party, while opposing the resolution, said the TMC wants to pursue ''backdoor politics'' to help party leaders get elected as lawmakers despite having lost the assembly polls.

The saffron party also argued that the move would put pressure on state exchequer.

Echoing the BJP, lone ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui also opposed the resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021