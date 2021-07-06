New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL82 AMARINDER-LD SONIA Amarinder meets Sonia amid infighting in Punjab Cong, says her decisions will be acceptable New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here amid infighting in the state unit, and said whatever decisions she takes on changes in the organisation and the government will be acceptable.

Advertisement

DES17 PB-TEACHERS-PROTEST Police use teargas, water cannons on schoolteachers Chandigarh: Police on Tuesday lobbed teargas shells and used water cannons to disperse schoolteachers as they tried to force their way through barricades put up on the Chandigarh-Mohali border in a bid to reach Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s official residence here.

DES44 HR-CHAUTALA Hope to contest another election: Chautala Chandigarh: Indian National Lok Dal chief Om Prakash Chautala who recently completed 10-year jail term in a recruitment scam on Tuesday said he hopes to fight another election.

DES1 UP-MAYAWATI Mayawati claims UP Police attacked Dalits in Azamgarh, demands action against cops Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of committing atrocities on Dalit families in Azamgarh and demanded strict action against the guilty cops and compensation for the victims.

DES16 UP-PRIYANKA Congress always at forefront of tackling challenges: Priyanka Lucknow: Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asserted that the party has always taken a ''leading role'' in tackling the challenges posed before the country.

DES3 HP-DALAI LAMA-BIRTHDAY Dalai Lama turns 86, says committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge Dharamshala: On his 86th birthday on Tuesday, the Dalai Lama said he has taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony and is committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge.

LGD16 HC-UKD-MLA Booked in rape case, BJP MLA in Uttarakhand moves HC seeking protection from arrest Nainital (Uttarakhand): The BJP MLA from Jwalapur, Suresh Rathore, against whom an FIR was lodged recently for the alleged rape of a party worker, has filed a petition in the Uttarakhand High Court seeking protection from arrest.

DES37 UKD-TEMPLE-BOARD BJP forced to change U'khand CM twice due to curse of priests: Temple body Uttarkashi: The BJP had to replace its chief minister in Uttarakhand twice due to a ''curse'' of priests as it failed to dissolve the Devasthanam Board, said the Gangotri Mandir Samiti on Tuesday.

DES22 RJ-BJP-GOVERNOR Case against RSS leader: BJP delegation seeks Rajasthan Governor's intervention Jaipur: A BJP delegation on Tuesday met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, seeking his intervention over an FIR against a senior RSS leader in a graft case involving the alleged demand of Rs 20 crore ''commission'' from a firm engaged in door-to-door garbage collection here.

DES41 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 47 new Covid cases, one more death in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 47 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality linked to the disease on Tuesday, taking the infection count to 9,52,836 and the death toll to 8,942, according to an official report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)