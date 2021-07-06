Bihar CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit districts

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of five districts in northern parts of the state which have been hit by floods caused by above normal rainfall.

He was accompanied by water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha and other officials during the aerial tour of flood-affected parts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi.

Upon return, he told reporters, ''providing assistance to those hit by such calamities has always been our governments top priority. Earlier than usual heavy rainfall has led to floods before the expected time. But, the needful will be done.

''I would have liked this tour to happen earlier, but for my eye problem which made me undergo a surgery in Delhi.

Nonetheless, today five districts have been covered. We will follow it up with another three tomorrow'', he added.

The chief minister thereafter held a meeting with the District Magistrates of the aforementioned districts, through virtual mode.

Officials of the departments of water resources and disaster management also attended the meeting in which Kumar ordered that helicopters be provided to the DMs for conducting intensive aerial surveys which would help in identifying badly-hit areas and facilitate disbursement of relief accordingly.

''It has been a stated policy of our government that those hit by a calamity shall have the first claim on resources. The floods have come at a time when we are also facing the corona pandemic. We must rise to the occasion, Kumar said at the meeting.

''Testing and vaccination of those staying at relief camps must be ensured. Separate arrangements must be in place for those who test positive. Besides, losses suffered by farmers should be assessed and they should be duly compensated'', he added.

