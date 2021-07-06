Stan Swamy's death stunted humanity: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Tuesday said the death of Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Stan Swamy has stunted the conscience of humanity.

The leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, in a Twitter post, also slammed the government for the death of 84 -year old Swamy, who was an accused in the Elgar Parishad- Maoist links case.

''The expiry of jailed Father Stan Swamy has stunted the conscience of humanity. It may quench the thirst of a blood thirsty demon. But one question is haunting me as to how an elected government could be so cruel!. Could be so impervious,'' Chowdhury said.

Swamy, who was awaiting his interim bail on medical grounds, died at a Mumbai hospital on Monday afternoon.

The Elgar Parishad case is related to alleged inflammatory speeches made by some activists at a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claim, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The police had asserted the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links.

