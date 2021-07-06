Left Menu

Assam assembly budget session allowed to be held from July 12

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:52 IST
Assam assembly budget session allowed to be held from July 12
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday allowed the holding of the maiden budget session of the assembly from July 12 to August 13 maintaining Covid-19 protocols, according to an order.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, as the chairperson of the ASDMA, gave permission to hold sessions of the assembly or any other elected legislative body for discharge of the constitutional mandate.

All Covid-19 protocols and appropriate behaviour must be maintained by all concerned, the order said.

It was announced early last month that the budget session would be held from July 12 and the budget will be presented the next day.

The permission from the ASDMA was necessary for holding the session, as it has issued consolidated and revised guidelines for all districts for containment of Covid-19 pandemic, imposing a ban on any meeting or gathering at any open or closed spaces.

Earlier, a three-day session of the 15th Assam legislative assembly was convened from May 21 during which the new members took oath and also debated on the governor's address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021