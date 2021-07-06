Assam assembly budget session allowed to be held from July 12

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday allowed the holding of the maiden budget session of the assembly from July 12 to August 13 maintaining Covid-19 protocols, according to an order.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, as the chairperson of the ASDMA, gave permission to hold sessions of the assembly or any other elected legislative body for discharge of the constitutional mandate.

Advertisement

All Covid-19 protocols and appropriate behaviour must be maintained by all concerned, the order said.

It was announced early last month that the budget session would be held from July 12 and the budget will be presented the next day.

The permission from the ASDMA was necessary for holding the session, as it has issued consolidated and revised guidelines for all districts for containment of Covid-19 pandemic, imposing a ban on any meeting or gathering at any open or closed spaces.

Earlier, a three-day session of the 15th Assam legislative assembly was convened from May 21 during which the new members took oath and also debated on the governor's address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)