Left Menu

Punjab: BJP issues show-cause notice to Anil Joshi for 'anti-party' activities

The Punjab BJP on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to its leader and former state minister Anil Joshi for anti-party activities.Joshi has been asked to reply within two days on why a disciplinary action should not be taken against him, according to the notice.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:18 IST
Punjab: BJP issues show-cause notice to Anil Joshi for 'anti-party' activities
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab BJP on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to its leader and former state minister Anil Joshi for ''anti-party'' activities.

Joshi has been asked to reply within two days on why a disciplinary action should not be taken against him, according to the notice. The notice was issued by Punjab unit general secretary Subhash Sharma on the directions of state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma. Sharma said Joshi has been making statements against the Union government, party's central leadership and policies, which tantamount to ''anti-party'' activities. Former Amritsar North MLA Anil Joshi had said that it would be difficult for the BJP leaders to come out of their homes if the ongoing issue of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws is not resolved soon. PTI CHS VSD RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021