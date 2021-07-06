Another batch of Haryana Cong MLAs meets party leader Venugopal

Amid apparent lobbying for a key role for former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, another group of Haryana Congress MLAs on Tuesday met senior party leader K C Venugopal in Delhi.

In another meeting, AICC general secretary incharge for Haryana Vivek Bansal met Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda.

On Monday too, a group of state Congress MLAs had met Venugopal.

While 22 MLAs had reached Hooda's Delhi residence on Monday, Venugopal met the legislator in batches over two days.

A participant who was among those to meet Venugopal on Tuesday told PTI over the phone that the discussions were about organisational matters and how party should be expanded and strengthened in the state.

Regarding Bansal meeting Hooda, party sources said the leaders held a long discussion over lunch.

A number of party legislators from Haryana, considered Hooda's loyalists, were also present at Hooda's residence. However, Bansal separately met the former CM and Deepender.

Sources said organisational matters were likely to have been discussed between the three leaders.

Meanwhile, the participant said the MLAs have also expressed desire to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi as after the Haryana Assembly elections in 2019, they have not had the opportunity to meet the top leaders.

“Just a few months after the polls, the Covid pandemic started. Now, the legislators have expressed desire to meet the top leaders of our party so that we can take up with them how to further strengthen the party in Haryana,” he said.

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal, who also met Venugopal, told reporters in Delhi that people are fed up with alleged misrule of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana and are looking at the Congress with great hope.

She said they will seek time from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to meet them so that they can take up with them how to further strengthen the party in Haryana.

The meeting between a majority of the 31 Haryana Congress legislators and Venugopal comes after some MLAs sought a ''strong leadership'' for the party in the state when they met Vivek Bansal in the national capital last week.

The meetings indicate rumblings in the Haryana Congress, even as the party's top leadership deals with factionalism in neighbouring Punjab.

Hooda is the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly while Kumari Selja is the state Congress president.

Of the 31 legislators that the Congress has in Haryana, a majority of them are considered Hooda loyalists.

The Haryana Congress is in for a major revamp, which is pending for a long time.

Majority legislators have sought a key role for Hooda in the state unit and a greater say in organisational matters.

