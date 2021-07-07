Art 370, 35 A only gave separatism, terrorism, nepotism, corruption: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said Articles 370 and 35A -- which were revoked by the Centre in August 2019 -- gave only separatism, terrorism, nepotism and large scale corruption to the erstwhile state. Addressing a national webinar to mark the birth anniversary Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee as part of Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav at Raj Bhavan here, Sinha remembered Mookerjee as the architect of fully integrated and modern India.

Steadfastly working to realise the goal of ''Ek Vidhaan, Ek Pradhaan, Ek Nishaan (one constitution, one leader and one flag)'', Mookerjee's struggle in J-K was a revolution and he sacrificed his life while fighting for it, the LG said. Mookerjee wanted to see Jammu and Kashmir like other states of India with the same rights for the people of J&K as in the rest of India, he said.

''Today, on his birth anniversary, while expressing my sincere tributes to Dr. Mookerjee from Srinagar, I want to express my gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for fulfilling his dream on August 5, 2019, leading to the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the country,'' he said.

Sinha said that due to Article 370, constitutional reforms and hundreds of central laws which would have been helpful in raising the quality of life of people and bringing a surge of development in the region were not implemented in J-K.

“Article 370 and 35A gave only separatism, terrorism, nepotism and large scale corruption to J-K. There was not a single provision in it that would connect J-K to the mainstream development,” the LG said.

He added that Article 370 also provided that the Indian flag would be flown only on two occasions in J&K but today, it is being hoisted proudly on every government building of Jammu and Kashmir and in every school. All 890 central laws are now applicable here, he said.

''The rule of only a handful didn't give leadership opportunities to any young citizen of J-K. but today the youth of J-K are not only making successful political debut but are also marching towards development,” he remarked.

The Lt Governor said Mookerjee had made immense contributions to the Constitution of India, India's politics, education and modern industries.

''I believe Dr. Mookerjee's arrival in Jammu and Kashmir, 68 years ago, in May 1953, was the first Swadeshi movement of the country after independence. And today, his Tapobhoomi is illuminated with development as his dream turned into reality many years after his arrival,” he said.

Sinha said Mookerjee had such integrity and dedication for nation-building that he did not rest until the challenge at his hand was resolved. ''He believed that the basic element of good governance, nationalism, change, prosperity of the society, is wholesome policy and even the most complex problems can be solved with the righteous approach,” Sinha said.

''I strongly believe that national integration is the first step in the development of citizens and Dr. Mookerjee knew that this unity was incomplete without the complete integration of J-K with rest of the country,'' he said.

“I believe that the country became independent in 1947, but its political consciousness and political sense was found due to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee,'' he added.

Sinha said the views of Mookerjee's on J-K issue, relations with neighboring countries and reforms in elections were like the fragrance of spirituality in Indian politics. ''Today, if J-K is moving ahead on the path of development, then it is only because of two personalities, one Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the other is Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,'' he said.

''I bow down to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee for his steadfast efforts, amazing valour and supreme sacrifice to get justice. And today Jammu and Kashmir has been fully integrated with India and taking along the crown jewel of India, we have to move forward for the development of the country with full faith, determination,'' he said.

The webinar was organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and was attended by Arif Mohammed Khan, the Governor of Kerala; Droupadi Murmu, the Governor of Jharkhand, Prahlad Singh Patel, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Culture and Tourism; among others.

