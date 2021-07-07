Left Menu

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh visits solicitor general's residence in Delhi; denied entry

Amid the ongoing debate over the Trinamool Congress seeking removal of Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta over his alleged meeting with West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday dropped unannounced at Mehtas residence, but was denied entry.Ghosh later told reporters that he had come to meet Mehta without an appointment and was denied entry.Then how come Suvendu was allowed inside if he had no prior appointment he questioned.I spoke to the security guards they said I wouldnt be allowed entry as I dont have an appointment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 01:03 IST
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh visits solicitor general's residence in Delhi; denied entry
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing debate over the Trinamool Congress seeking removal of Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta over his alleged meeting with West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday dropped unannounced at Mehta's residence, but was denied entry.

Ghosh later told reporters that he had come to meet Mehta without an appointment and was denied entry.

''Then how come Suvendu was allowed inside if he had no prior appointment?'' he questioned.

''I spoke to the security guards; they said I wouldn't be allowed entry as I don't have an appointment. Only those who have case-related matters or prior appointment are allowed to go inside and meet the Solicitor General,'' Ghosh told reporters in New Delhi.

He later said he has handed over a few documents related to the Narada case to the guards to be delivered to Mehta.

Later, in a series of tweets with pictures of him talking to security guards outside Mehta's residence, Ghosh said, ''Enquiry Report: Now it is clear that if you want to take entry into SG's house, you have to be connected with related cases, or there must be a prior appointment. So the guy who entered that house that day had a prior appointment.'' While reacting to the incident, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh urged the TMC leader to stop such theatrics.

A delegation of TMC MPs on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought the removal of Mehta as the Solicitor General of India, alleging that his reported meeting with Adhikari raised serious doubts of impropriety.

However, Mehta has denied meeting Adhikari at his official residence in Delhi.

Once a TMC heavyweight, Adhikari is one of the accused in the 2016 Narada tapes case, and Mehta represents the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court in the agency's probe against senior TMC leaders in the matter.

Although, Adhikari has accepted that he had gone to Mehta's residence but has denied meeting the solicitor general.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

