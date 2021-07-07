Left Menu

TMC leader Mukul Roy's wife dies

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 01:14 IST
TMC leader Mukul Roy's wife dies
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy's wife Krishna Roy died at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday, family sources said.

She died of cardiac arrest.

Krishna Roy was suffering from post-Covid complications for a long time. She was taken to Chennai from Kolkata sometime back.

She is survived by her husband and son Subhrabgshu.

Her body will be brought to West Bengal on Wednesday, sources said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condoled her death.

Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, visited the MLA at his residence in the afternoon.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is known to be close to Krishna Roy, also paid a visit to the family in the evening.

''Heartfelt condolences @MukulR_Official Mukul Roy, Former Union Minister and MLA, WBLA on the sad demise of his wife Mrs. Krishna Roy. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on departed soul and strength to family and numerous friends to bear this huge loss and setback,'' the governor tweeted.

Mukul Roy recently returned to the TMC, his old party, thogh he had won the assembly election on BJP ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021