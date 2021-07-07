Rahul Gandhi meets Bihar Congress leaders in Delhi
Amid speculation about a possible reshuffle in the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met senior party leaders and legislators from Bihar at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Amid speculation about a possible reshuffle in the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met senior party leaders and legislators from Bihar at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss ways to strengthen the party in Bihar, informed senior Congress leader Meira Kumar, who attended the meeting.
"Meeting was to discuss how the party can be strengthened in Bihar. This is why all the senior leaders of the party were called here," said Kumar. On July 5, Bihar Congress Working President Sameer Kumar Singh had informed that all MLAs, MLCs, and 12 senior party leaders from Bihar would attend the meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- New Delhi
- Meira Kumar
- Congress
- Kumar
- Bihar
- Delhi
ALSO READ
134 more COVID cases, 8 deaths in Delhi DL-Virus-Cases New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Delhi recorded 134 coronavirus cases on Tuesda'
Congress will attend meeting on Jammu and Kashmir convened by PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday: J-K unit spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.
Congress to participate in all-party meeting convened by PM Modi
UP unit of Congress meets to discuss poll strategy
Brazil to launch energy rationing trial period amid drought, Congress leader says