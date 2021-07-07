Central govt runs on tax extortion, alleges Rahul Gandhi after petrol price crosses Rs 100-mark in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Centre as the petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark in the national capital and alleged that the Modi government runs on "tax extortion". "Your car may run on petrol or diesel, Modi government runs on tax extortion," the Congress MP tweeted in Hindi, using hashtag ''TaxExtortion''.

The price of petrol crossed Rs 100-mark in Delhi today and stood at Rs 100.21 per litre while the price of diesel was at Rs 89.53 per litre. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Advertisement

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. The petrol price is at Rs 108.63 per litre in Bhopal and in Kolkata, it is at Rs 100.23 per litre.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to launch a 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation from July 7. According to Congress's statement, party leaders and workers would take out Cycle Yatra at district levels. The party leaders and workers will also take out march and processions at the state level.

A signature campaign will be run at all petrol pumps across the country demanding a reduction in fuel prices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)