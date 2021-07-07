Congress launches stir over fuel price hike

Former Chief Minister of Puducherry and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy and different wings of the party held a demonstration here on Wednesday against the hike in the price of petroleum products.

Narayanasamy cycled to a petrol bunk where the protest was organized.

The lone member of Parliament from Puducherry V Vaithialingam was among those who participated in the agitation.

The agitators wanted the Centre to roll back the increase in the price of fuel as the hike has affected people already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protestors collected signatures from the consumers at the bunks to condemn the rise in price. Slogans condemning it were raised.

Tension prevailed at a petrol bunk on the East Coast Road here with a section of Congress workers and employees indulging in a clash.

The employees of the bunk protested against the gathering of the party who were collecting signatures from the vehicle- owners.

Police intervened and restored normalcy.

