Invited to oath taking ceremony: BJP MP Biseswar Tudu

Prominent tribal leader and BJPs Lok Sabha MP from Odishas Mayurbhanj, Bisweswar Tudu Wednesday said he has been invited to attend the oath taking ceremony likely to be held at 6 PM at Rastrapati Bhawan.

Tudu was among the two MPs from Odisha, who got an invitation from the Prime Ministers Office this morning. Me and Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the meeting in the PMO and were told to come to Rastapati Bhawan at 5 PM for the oath taking ceremony, Tudu told PTI over telephone from New Delhi.

The 56-year-old tribal leader said that there were 47 MPs present at the PMO meet including about 12 Ministers of State. I think some MOS are to be elevated to the Cabinet rank. Other attendees of the meeting at PMO were new faces, he said.

Tudu, a first time MP from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat, reserved for scheduled tribe candidates, said: I do not know which department will be given to me. I thank the Prime Minister and partys senior leaders for recognising me.

Replying to a question whether he would be given charge of Tribal Affairs, Tudu said: It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister. However, I have a long history of working among tribal people, particularly in the Akhil Bharatiya Vanavasi Ashram.

Tudus name was being discussed since Tuesday after Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu was notified to be replaced by Ramesh Bais. Murmu hails from Mayurbhanj district, a stronghold of the BJP in Odisha.

The BJP has eight Lok Sabha members from Odisha and a lone Rajya Sabha member in Vaishnaw.

