Cabinet expansion: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sonowal among 43 leaders to take oath today, here's the complete list
As many as 43 leaders will take oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May, 2019, according to sources. Here is the complete list of 43 leaders who, according to sources, will be sworn in as ministers today:
Jyotiraditya Scindia Bhupender Yadav
Kiren Rijiju Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh Mandaviya G. Kishan Reddy
Meenakshi Lekhi Anurag Thakur
Sarbananda Sonowal Pashupati Kumar Paras
Anupriya Patel Dr L Murugan
Shobha Karandlaje Ajay Bhatt
Narayan Tatu Rane Dr. Virendra Kumar
Ramchandra Prasad Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw
Raj Kumar Singh Parshottam Rupala
Pankaj Choudhary Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Shobha Karandlaje
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Darshana Vikram Jardosh
Annpurna Devi A. Narayanaswamy.
Kaushal Kishore, B. L. Verma
Ajay Kumar Chauhan Devusinh
Bhagwanth Khuba Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Pratima Bhoumik Dr. Subhas Sarkar
Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Bishweswar Tudu
Shantanu Thakur Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
John Barla Nisith Pramanik
It is learnt from reliable sources that post-expansion, there will be 12 members from the SC community, including two in the cabinet; eight members will be from Scheduled Tribes in the Council of Ministers out of which three will be in the cabinet. After cabinet expansion, the Modi government is expected to have 27 OBC leaders, out of which five will be in the cabinet.
Sources further informed that there will be a substantial increase in the number of professionals in the cabinet. "Post expansion there will be 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, and seven civil servants in total," the sources said.
As reported by ANI yesterday, there will be a special focus on bringing down the average age of the Modi cabinet, post-expansion there will be 14 ministers below the age of 50, and six will be in the cabinet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
