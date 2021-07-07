Digvijaya's thinking is narrow: Vijayvargiya

Left Menu

He was reacting to a tweet by Singh where he posted pictures of Bhagwat and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and wrote two sides of one coin.Hindu philosophy is very comprehensive.

Taking a swipe at Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh for his comment on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said the veteran Congress leader will not understand ''Hindu philosophy''.

He was reacting to a tweet by Singh where he posted pictures of Bhagwat and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and wrote ''two sides of one coin''.

''Hindu philosophy is very comprehensive. Singh will never understand it because his thinking is narrow and negative. So he always chose the way of appeasement,'' Vijayvargiya told reporters here.

"What Bhagwat has said is the point of view of `Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) which is the identity of our country," he said.

The RSS chief recently said that all Indians share the same DNA.

Asked about speculation that he may contest the Khandwa Lok Sabha by-election, the BJP leader said the party will decide the candidate, adding ''anyway, I live in Indore and why would I go to Khandwa?'' Khandwa seat is vacant after the death of BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan.

On reports about the Congress planning to set up "Bal Congress" for the 16-20 years age group, he said children should not be pressured to join a political party. "Let them play. They will choose the political party when they grow up and become capable of thinking," he said.

The BJP leader also inaugurated a 500-bed hospital here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

